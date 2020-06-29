Subscription Confirmed!
Yen keeps a tad firmer as markets keep more cautious
EUR/USD keeps more choppy just above 1.1200 for now
AUD/USD keeps near flat levels on the day, sellers still in near-term control
AUD/USD pivotal price resistance at 0.6977
AUD/USD inches higher on the session and closer towards key near-term levels
Forex Orders
Central Banks
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0808
RBNZ Governor Orr says he welcomes fall in retail interest rates
NZ finmin Robertson: reiterates coordination of fiscal and monetary tools crucial
German court ruling that its up to Bundesbank to decide if it participates in ECB QE bond purchases
ECB's Rehn: Recent ECB policy actions were necessary and proportionate