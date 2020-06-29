RBNZ Governor Orr says he welcomes fall in retail interest rates

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr speaking today as the Bank publishes its latest Statement of Intent (SOI) for 2020-2023 

Statement link is here 

Its not flagging any change in approach from the RBNZ  - easiy policy will be in place for a while to come and eyes are on developments. 

