RBNZ Governor Orr says 'very comfortable' with policy at the moment

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr speaking in a Bloomberg TV intervew.

His main points:
  • very comfortable with FLP, QE programs at present
  • has great confidence in funding for lending program 
  • hopes financial markets watching same info as the RBNZ is 
  • says border reopening by 2022 is 'bold assumption' 
  • says foreign asset purchases 'not preferred option' 
  • says assumption economy will keep growing is 'big if'
  • says new covid case is reminder of risks ahead 
