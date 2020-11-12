RBNZ Governor Orr says 'very comfortable' with policy at the moment
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr speaking in a Bloomberg TV intervew.
NZD doing little.
His main points:
- very comfortable with FLP, QE programs at present
- has great confidence in funding for lending program
- hopes financial markets watching same info as the RBNZ is
- says border reopening by 2022 is 'bold assumption'
- says foreign asset purchases 'not preferred option'
- says assumption economy will keep growing is 'big if'
- says new covid case is reminder of risks ahead
Headlines via Bloomberg, bolding mine.