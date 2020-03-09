RBNZ Governor Orr says watching for signs of market pressures. or credit stress
Nzdyen had a six hundred point or so drop today - does that count?
More from Orr
-
watching
for signs of market pressures or credit stress
- have not seen any significant pressures at this stage
- NZ banks are ready to respond to impact of coronavirus
NZ fin min Robertson also:
- new measures to combat economic impact of virus
- long term measures if needed being looked at
- virus will have serious impact on NZ economy