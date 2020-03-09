RBNZ Governor Orr says watching for signs of market pressures. or credit stress

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Nzdyen had a six hundred point or so drop today - does that count?

More from Orr
  • watching for signs of market pressures or credit stress
  • have not seen any significant pressures at this stage
  • NZ banks are ready to respond to impact of coronavirus
NZ fin min Robertson also:
  • new measures to combat economic impact of virus
  • long term measures if needed being looked at
  • virus will have serious impact on NZ economy


ForexLive
