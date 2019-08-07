RBNZ Governor Orr speaking at 0300GMT - live link (what other surprises does he have for us?)
Live stream from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is available at this link
Governor Orr's press conference begins at 0300GMT
Background:
- RBNZ cut the New Zealand cash rate by 50bps, bigger than expected
- RBNZ cuts the cash rate by a whopping half a percent - NZD down a big figure
More:
- Another RBNZ rate cut ahead - further cut in November on the way
- AUD dropping with the NZD
- NZD under 0.6450, big drop on the surprise from the RBNZ