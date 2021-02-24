RBNZ Governor Orr's press conference - says wants to retain all options for stimulus

Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision posts here from earlier (read from the bottom up for the chronology):

Orr says he  wants to retain all options for stimulus
  • have always said negative rates an option that is available 
Hawkesby says the Bank wants to be a downward influence on the yield curve

Orr again:
  • need to see outcomes on inflation and employment
  • settings are consistent with achieving objectives
  • will watch, worry and wait as the data comes in
  • initial demand for houses is past its peak
  • if monetary conditions tighten too much we will alter our settings 


rbnz orr
 


