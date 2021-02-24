RBNZ Governor Orr's press conference - says wants to retain all options for stimulus
Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision posts here from earlier (read from the bottom up for the chronology):
Orr says he wants to retain all options for stimulus
- have always said negative rates an option that is available
Hawkesby says the Bank wants to be a downward influence on the yield curve
Orr again:
- need to see outcomes on inflation and employment
- settings are consistent with achieving objectives
- will watch, worry and wait as the data comes in
- initial demand for houses is past its peak
- if monetary conditions tighten too much we will alter our settings