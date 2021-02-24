RBNZ Governor Orr's press conference - says wants to retain all options for stimulus

Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision posts here from earlier (read from the bottom up for the chronology):

Orr says he wants to retain all options for stimulus

have always said negative rates an option that is available Hawkesby says the Bank wants to be a downward influence on the yield curve





Orr again:

need to see outcomes on inflation and employment

settings are consistent with achieving objectives

will watch, worry and wait as the data comes in

initial demand for houses is past its peak

if monetary conditions tighten too much we will alter our settings















