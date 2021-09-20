RBNZ Hawkesby says policy committee more confident on employment & inflation

Reserve Bank of New Zealand AG Hawkesby

the August Monetary Policy Statement noted that we had more confidence that employment was at its maximum sustainable level and that pressures on capacity would feed through into more persistent inflation pressures over the medium-term.

The full text can be found through links at the RBNZ website here. Note that the speech was prepared for presentation at a conference which has been indefinitely postponed due to the current COVID outbreak. The text was finalised on 15 September.





For background to this, and why the RBNZ did not hike at its August meeting, check this out:

Heads up for an RBNZ speech this week - likely to be a kiwi focus Headlines via Reuters: Headlines via Reuters:

early discovery of vaccines against Covid-19 has supported a stronger-than-expected recovery in the global economy

August monetary policy statement noted we had more confidence that employment was at its maximum sustainable level

demand for our goods exports has fared much better than during previous global downturns

also benefited from a robust recovery in the Chinese economy, our largest trading partner

monetary and government spending policies have supported a strong recovery in spending.

government's wage subsidy scheme is a policy that has been particularly effective in supporting the wider recovery

business investment has also picked up as the economy has recovered

looking ahead, we see the level of house prices as unsustainable relative to their fundamental drivers

in August, committee agreed their "least regrets policy stance is to further reduce monetary stimulus to anchor inflation expectations"

the disruption to the supply side of the economy has also been more prolonged than anticipated

there have been significant disruptions to supply chains, particularly related to the shipping industry

given emergence of transmissible variants of Covid-19, disruptions to movement of goods & people globally looks likely to continue over medium term Upcoming RBNZ meetings: Upcoming RBNZ meetings:





More from Hawkesby: