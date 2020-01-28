RBNZ Hawkesby speaks on the impact of the global economy and its effects on New Zealand
The Assistant Governor expressed some concern about the coronavirus outbreak in China and globally:
- The Reserve Bank is also monitoring the impact of the coronavirus ... "The SARS virus in the 2000s provides some potential parallels, particularly through the effects on travel and confidence"
Link is here for the while thing: The Global Economy and New Zealand
Some headline items:
- says a number of short-to-medium-term risks to both the upside and downside
- some upside risk to our terms of trade from limited dairy supplies
- how banks respond to final decisions of our capital review remains a key uncertainty
- a key uncertainty will be whether the NZD plays its role as a shock absorber
- says coronavirus is a human tragedy that has emerged that will need to monitor