RBNZ keep monetary policy steady, as expected

Reserve Bank of New Zealand keeps the cash rate at 0.25%

LSAP ((large scale asset purchase programme) kept at NZD 100bn

FLP (funding for lending programme) unchanged

RBNZ says that prolonged monetary stimulus remains necessary





committee agreed it must remain prepared to provide additional support if necessary

RBNZ says operational work to enable the OCR (Official Cash Rate) to be taken negative if required is now completed

says committee agreed that monetary policy will need to remain stimulatory until inflation is sustained at 2%

says economic outlook ahead remains highly uncertain More, these from the minutes to the meeting: to maintain monetary stimulus until it is confident that consumer price inflation will be sustained around the 2 percent target midpoint and employment is at or above its maximum sustainable level

committee expects a prolonged period of time to pass before these conditions are met.

committee agreed that weekly changes in the lsap do not represent a change in monetary policy

reduced government bond issuance was placing less upward pressure on New Zealand government bond yields

committee agreed that it was prepared to lower the OCR to provide additional stimulus if required.

risks to the economic outlook are balanced, in large part due to the anticipated prolonged period of monetary stimulus.

Still to come - RBNZ Governor Orr press conference at 0200GMT





