RBNZ leaves cash rate on hold at 0.25%, expands QE program

RBNZ monetary policy decision and statement

Monetary Policy Committee has agreed to significantly expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme potential to $60 billion

up from the previous $33 billion limit

LSAP programme includes NZ Government Bonds, Local Government Funding Agency Bonds and, now, NZ Government Inflation-Indexed Bonds.



members agreed that LSAP program can be scaled as needed

RBNZ expects to see retail interest rates decline further

prepared to provide fixed term loans to banks if needed

QE expansion aims to cut borrowing costs quickly, sharply

prepared to add other assets to LSAP program

committee reached a consensus on policy decision

forecasts show annual inflation of -0.4% in Q1 2021

prepared to cut cash rate further if needed

balance of economic risk remains to downside

keeping interest rates low for foreseeable future

committed to achieving employment, inflation objectives

forecasts show no chance of rate cut through Q1 2021

sees average ocr in 1q 2021 at 0.25%

sees average ocr in 4q 2020 at 0.25%

sees average ocr in 3q 2020 at 0.25%

sees GDP contracting 21.8% in 2q 2020 Text:

Governor Orr's press conference at 0300GMT



