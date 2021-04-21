RBNZ measure of core inflation +1.9% y/y for Q1 2021
Reserve Bank of New Zealand's 'Sectoral Factor Model Inflation Gauge'.
The RBNZ target band for core inflation is 1-3%.
- RBNZ forecasts show the Bank is expecting inflation to move into the upper half of its 2-3% target band during this year and then to slow in 2022.
- The Bank says it believes higher inflation this year is temporary only and monetary policy stimulus will remain in place. Q1 inflation has indeed accelerated from Q4 2020.
