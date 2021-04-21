RBNZ measure of core inflation +1.9% y/y for Q1 2021

Reserve Bank of New Zealand's 'Sectoral Factor Model Inflation Gauge'.

The RBNZ target band for core inflation is 1-3%.

RBNZ forecasts show the Bank is expecting inflation to move into the upper half of its 2-3% target band during this year and then to slow in 2022.

The Bank says it believes higher inflation this year is temporary only and monetary policy stimulus will remain in place. Q1 inflation has indeed accelerated from Q4 2020.

