RBNZ meet this week - preview - Shadow board favour QE over negative OCR

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The NZIER Shadow Reserve Bank of New Zealand Board report is not, strictly speaking, a preview.

The Shadows outline what they think the Bank should do.
  • an expansion of quantitative easing remains more favoured than a negative OCR in stimulating the economy, there has been an increase in appetite amongst Shadow Board members to introduce a negative OCR over the coming year. 
The full media release is here if you'd like more, well worth checking out.

I posted a preview of the RBNZ this week here:


Reserve Bank of New Zealand OCR announcement will be on 23 September 2020 at 0200 GMT.

