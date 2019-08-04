RBNZ monetary policy decision for July 2019 due this week - Shadow Board recommends on hold

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) gather recommendations from analysts in NZ that make up the 'Shadow Board'.

Note, the Board does not issue a prediction, its a recommendation:
  • to indicate what they believe is the most appropriate Official Cash Rate setting for the economy
  • Participants show where they think interest rates should be, not what they believe will happen
In brief:
  • there was a stronger easing bias amongst the NZIER Shadow Board, relative to June
  • The majority of the NZIER Shadow Board still believes it is appropriate to leave the OCR on hold at this meeting
---
As a heads up, the RBNZ announcement is due on Wednesday August 7 at 0200GMT
  • The consensus expectation is for a 25bp rate cut


