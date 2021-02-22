RBNZ monetary policy meeting 24 February - preview

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand statement will be released at 0100GMT on 24 Feb with Governor Orr's news conference following at 0200GMT.

Orr will appear before parliament's select committee at 1910GMT

Expectations for the RBNZ is the Bank will remain on hold

no change in the OCR

Large Scale Asset Purchase programme cap unchanged at $100 bn

The background to the meeting is an improving set of economic indicator data, which the Bank will acknowledge . The prospect of negative rates has vanished. The RBNZ is a conservative institution though and I suspect the statement will again highlight the risks still faced ahead.



