RBNZ monetary policy meeting 24 February - preview
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand statement will be released at 0100GMT on 24 Feb with Governor Orr's news conference following at 0200GMT.
- Orr will appear before parliament's select committee at 1910GMT
Expectations for the RBNZ is the Bank will remain on hold
- no change in the OCR
- Large Scale Asset Purchase programme cap unchanged at $100 bn
The background to the meeting is an improving set of economic indicator data, which the Bank will acknowledge . The prospect of negative rates has vanished. The RBNZ is a conservative institution though and I suspect the statement will again highlight the risks still faced ahead.