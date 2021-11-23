RBNZ monetary policy meeting coming up Wednesday 24 November 2021, preview

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is on track for a rate hike at their meeting tomorrow.

2pm New Zealand time

which is 0100 GMT





Earlier previews:

It's literally going to be 3 and a half months between drinks for Auckland hospitality and other businesses that have been feeling prolonged pain. ASB's preview (in brief):

For the record, we expect a 25bp increase and some tough talk about rising inflation.

There is not much in it, but right now doesn't seem the right time for a 50bp increase - despite the inflation signs. They may sound like words from the bowels of an Auckland COVID bunker, and to some extent they are. It's literally going to be 3 and a half months between drinks for Auckland hospitality and other businesses that have been feeling prolonged pain. Although a smaller OCR hike may not in itself make a material financial difference right now relative to a bigger one, this is a time when trying not to further dampen confidence is important.

Furthermore, we are heading into the unknowns of the Summer of COVID. It will take a little more time to know how well the health system copes and whether some winding back of new-found freedoms is needed - which has happened recently in Europe, for example.

Governor Orr will speak at a news conference following the Statement:



