RBNZ monetary policy meeting coming up Wednesday 24 November 2021, preview

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is on track for a rate hike at their meeting tomorrow. 

  • 2pm New Zealand time
  • which is 0100 GMT 

Earlier previews:
  • It's literally going to be 3 and a half months between drinks for Auckland hospitality and other businesses that have been feeling prolonged pain.
ASB's preview (in brief):
  • For the record, we expect a 25bp increase and some tough talk about rising inflation. 
  • There is not much in it, but right now doesn't seem the right time for a 50bp increase - despite the inflation signs. They may sound like words from the bowels of an Auckland COVID bunker, and to some extent they are. It's literally going to be 3 and a half months between drinks for Auckland hospitality and other businesses that have been feeling prolonged pain. Although a smaller OCR hike may not in itself make a material financial difference right now relative to a bigger one, this is a time when trying not to further dampen confidence is important.
  • Furthermore, we are heading into the unknowns of the Summer of COVID. It will take a little more time to know how well the health system copes and whether some winding back of new-found freedoms is needed - which has happened recently in Europe, for example.
Governor Orr will speak at a news conference following the Statement:
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is on track for a rate hike at their meeting tomorrow. 

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose