RBNZ monetary policy meeting on Wednesday 24 June - preview

Consensus expectations are for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to hold the cash rate unchanged at this June meeting

ASB are also expecting the RBNZ will leave its policy settings unchanged

However, the bank will emphasise that it still has further options to tackle the weak outlook for the economy and inflation, should it be required to use them.

But, for now, the economy appears to be improving at a slightly faster rate than the RBNZ assumed. And the fact we have moved to Alert Level 1 far earlier than the Bank assumed means this will continue in the short-term.

The Bank has also plenty of headroom under its $60b QE cap to keep buying around $1b of government bonds per week. It will have to be raised at some point thought, but this is a story for later in the year.

There will be a brief commentary accompanying the decision, due at 0200GMT on Wednesday, watch for a slightly less downbeat tone from the Bank. This should act a positive input for the NZD, but as you'll have read in the preview above and the previous ones posted this is the expected view now so be wary of a sell the fact response from the NZD.











