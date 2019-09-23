RBNZ monetary policy meeting this week - preview. Jumbo cut and wait.

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand  decision is due at 0200GMT on Wednesday 23 September 2019 

  • Expectations are for on hold (unanimous so according the Bloomberg survey)
A what to expect via Westpac:
  • We think the RBNZ will want to keep the OCR on hold and assess its previous action. 
  • The whole point of the RBNZ's jumbo-sized cut in August was to get ahead of the game. 
  • The RBNZ will probably use language about the "possibility" of a future cut rather than giving an overt signal of imminent easing. 
  • The domestic economy is shaping up weaker than the RBNZ's previous forecast; but offsetting that, the exchange rate is lower.
RBNZ Gov. Orr. A man of action. Often confused with Chuck Norris. They do look alike though don't you think?
Not a preview, from earlier:

