RBNZ monetary policy meeting this week - preview

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy meeting is July 14.

The statement will be at 0200 GMT

While this one was not a preview (its a piece reporting on what analysts think the RBZN should do, not what they will do) its an eye-opener nonetheless.

RBNZ policy meeting this week - shadow board evenly split on tighter policy And, BNZ said last week they think the time for a tightening move is ... now:

In bringing forward its forecast for an RBNZ rate hike in November, BNZ says the time to hike is now

A couple of snippets from around the place ahead of the meeting.

ASB think the Bank may remove its wording around needing "considerable time and patience" for meeting its targets to lift rates

UBS is also focused on that line

Scotia:

expected on hold at 0.25%

Guidance will further inform expectations for a hiking cycle to begin as early as later this year.

RBNZ expectations for Thursday's Q2 CPI figures are likely to factor into the guidance. CPI is expected to rise another 0.7% q/q (non-annualized) and lift the year-over-year rate to 2.7%-above the RBNZ's 2% inflation target and pushing toward the upper end of the 1-3% medium-term band.







