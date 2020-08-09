RBNZ monetary policy meeting this week - fewer 'shadow board' members consider further stimulus appropriate

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The New Zealand Institute of Economic Research Monetary Policy Shadow Board report ahead of this week's Reserve Bank of New Zealand  meeting.

  • Fewer Board members this quarter consider further monetary policy stimulus is appropriate, particularly when it comes to introducing a negative OCR. 
  • While there was support for an expansion of the Reserve Bank's Large-Scale Asset Purchases (LSAP) programme over the coming year, this stimulus was considered more appropriate beyond the upcoming meeting.
The full report is for NZIER subscribers but a brief release is available here for more.

--

RBNZ announcement (and news conference):
  • Wednesday 12 August at 0200GMT 
