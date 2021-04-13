RBNZ monetary policy meeting Wednesday 14 April 2021 - preview

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Earlier previews of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision due tomorrow at 0200GMT:

A snippet now via ASB:
  • The April OCR review is typically a one-page statement plus a summary of the Monetary Policy Committee's meeting, and does not publish updated forecasts. 
  • The key focus of the RBNZ communication will keeping a lid on longer-term interest rate expectations - 10-year interest rates have jumped sharply in NZ and abroad over 2021. This lift has been supported by improved global financial market sentiment as the end of the COVID-19 pandemic seems in sight. And while that may be the case for the US, which could reach herd immunity within the next three months, there is still a long way to go in NZ before we can open the borders and return to normal. 
  • The RBNZ will be wanting to avoid a premature tightening in monetary conditions in NZ. The unexpected fall in December quarter GDP highlights the fragility of the NZ economic recovery over the year ahead.
And, via Westpac:
  • We expect no change in monetary policy settings at the upcoming review with the OCR to be held at 0.25% for the foreseeable future.
  • A softer than expected starting point for the New Zealand economy will be balanced against a rapidly improving global outlook.
  • The Government's housing policy announcement last month will only have a moderate impact on the RBNZ's house price forecasts, which were already on the conservative side.
  • The RBNZ is already braced for a near-term spike in inflation. However, this is expected to be temporary, and the RBNZ will reiterate that a sustained return to its inflation and employment goals is a considerable time away
Earlier previews of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision due tomorrow at 0200GMT:

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose