RBNZ monetary policy review due Wednesday 14 April 2021 - preview

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand announce,ent is due at 0200 GMT on April 14

there will be no update to forecasts

there will be no press conference

Similarly, on other policy settings, no change is expected: FLP and LSAP programmes are most likely to remain largely untouched





Via ANZ, this in summary:

We expect the RBNZ to leave the OCR at 0.25% and do not expect any changes to the overall size, duration and general terms of the FLP and LSAP programmes

RBNZ is likely to play with a straight bat, reiterating its "wait and see" and "least regrets" approaches to policy

data-flow is starting to soften, but this is consistent with the RBNZ's (and our) forecasts that harder yards lie ahead for the economy

Housing tax policy changes represent a new downside risk, but there are upside risks for both activity and inflation as well, including the trans-Tasman travel bubble









