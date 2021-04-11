RBNZ monetary policy review due Wednesday 14 April 2021 - preview
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand announce,ent is due at 0200 GMT on April 14
- there will be no update to forecasts
- there will be no press conference
- Similarly, on other policy settings, no change is expected: FLP and LSAP programmes are most likely to remain largely untouched
Via ANZ, this in summary:
- We expect the RBNZ to leave the OCR at 0.25% and do not expect any changes to the overall size, duration and general terms of the FLP and LSAP programmes
- RBNZ is likely to play with a straight bat, reiterating its "wait and see" and "least regrets" approaches to policy
- data-flow is starting to soften, but this is consistent with the RBNZ's (and our) forecasts that harder yards lie ahead for the economy
- Housing tax policy changes represent a new downside risk, but there are upside risks for both activity and inflation as well, including the trans-Tasman travel bubble