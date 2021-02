The Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy announcement is due at 0100GMT on Wednesday 24 February 2021, earlier previews here:

Westpac have outlined their scenarios, this a snippet from their piece:





We expect ... all policy settings unchanged, which is widely expected.

Markets will look for hints in the narrative

A dovish scenario (25% chance ...) would comprise a signal that the current degree of accommodation is likely to be maintained for a long time.

A hawkish scenario (25% chance) would comprise hints on QE tapering (Westpac expects the LSAP programme to be reduced at the August meeting).

NZD/USD would rise by 1c.

NZD/USD would rise by 1c.