RBNZ leaves cash rate unchanged, LSAP NZD100bn

Those are the major points, the FLP is low-cost lending to banks (the RBNZ hoping will be passed on to customers)

More:

I do not see much surprising in the above. While policy is on hold in today's announcement the plan is in place for more easing in December (FLP) and the Bank is keeping its options open and preparing for negative rates. All of this was telegraphed in the previews I posted.





RBNZ Governor Orr is speaking in an hour, his press conference due at 0200 GMT







