RBNZ Orr: It was without that a tough decision told rates

RBNZ Gov. Adrian Orr speaking

The Gov. of the RBNZ Orr is on the wires saying:
  • It was without that a tough decision to hold rates
  • We debated a cut
  • rates need to stay low for long period of time
  • RBNZ will do what it takes to meet inflation target
  • RBNZ can spent time observing monetary policy working
The RBNZ surprise market by keeping rates Unchanged. The market was expecting a 25 basis point cut from 1% to 2%.

The NZDUSD is close to the session highs reached minutes after the surprise decision at 0.64153.  The corrective low during the European/New York session found support buyers against the 100 bar moving average on the 4 hour chart and the 200 hour moving average at the 0.6377-81 area (the low reached 0.6381 level earlier in the day).

