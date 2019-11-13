RBNZ Orr: It was without that a tough decision told rates

RBNZ Gov. Adrian Orr speaking

The Gov. of the RBNZ Orr is on the wires saying:

It was without that a tough decision to hold rates



We debated a cut

rates need to stay low for long period of time



RBNZ will do what it takes to meet inflation target

RBNZ can spent time observing monetary policy working The RBNZ surprise market by keeping rates Unchanged. The market was expecting a 25 basis point cut from 1% to 2%.



The NZDUSD is close to the session highs reached minutes after the surprise decision at 0.64153. The corrective low during the European/New York session found support buyers against the 100 bar moving average on the 4 hour chart and the 200 hour moving average at the 0.6377-81 area (the low reached 0.6381 level earlier in the day).















