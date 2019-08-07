RBNZ policy announcement due at 0200GMT - what to expect ICYMI
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand cash rate monetary policy decision is due 7 August 2019 at 0200GMT.
- Consensus expectations are for a cut to the cash rate of 25bps
- The announcement will be accompanied by the latest RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement And then the media conference with Governor Orr following an hour later
Earlier previews are here:
- RBNZ cash rate decision and Monetary Policy Statement - where to for the NZD
- RBNZ decision day. Here's how the huge drop in the unemployment rate will impact.
- RBNZ monetary policy decision for July 2019 due this week - Shadow Board recommends on hold
- RBNZ to cut Wed - BAML
- RBNZ monetary policy meeting Wednesday - preview
- RBNZ to cut today and keep dovish tone - UBS
- More rate cuts from the RBNZ now expected (ANZ)
- BNZ now sees the RBNZ cutting rates
Orr presser due at 0300GMT: