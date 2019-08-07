RBNZ policy announcement due at 0200GMT - what to expect ICYMI

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand  cash rate monetary policy decision is due 7 August 2019 at 0200GMT. 

  • Consensus expectations are for a cut to the cash rate of 25bps
  • The announcement will be accompanied by the latest RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement And then the media conference with Governor Orr following an hour later
Earlier previews are here:
Orr presser due at 0300GMT:

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand  cash rate monetary policy decision is due 7 August 2019 at 0200GMT. 

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose