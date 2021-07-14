RBNZ policy decision minutes: 'least regrets' decision is reducing some support sooner
Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy decision is here:
RBNZ policy announcement - says level of stimulus to be reduced
From the minutes:
- Reserve Bank of New Zealand will halt additional LSAP purchases by July 23 2021
- committee agreed that economic conditions since late 2020 have been persistently stronger than anticipated.
- more persistent consumer price inflation pressure is expected to build over time
- however, the committee noted that uncertainties remain as to the pace and magnitude of any pass-through of costs onto medium term inflation
- committee agreed that a 'least regrets' policy now implied that the significant level of monetary support in place since mid-2020 could be reduced sooner
- committee agreed that some monetary stimulus remains necessary to best ensure cpi inflation will be sustained at the 2 percent per annum target midpoint
- major downside risks of deflation and high unemployment have receded
- agreed that any future increases in mortgage rates will further dampen house price growth