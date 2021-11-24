RBNZ raises its cash rate by 25bps, as expected

RBNZ projections for the path ahead:

sees official cash rate at 0.94% in March 2022 (previously 0.86%)

at 2.14% in December 2022 (pvs 1.62%)

at 2.3% in March 2023 (pvs 1.77%)

at 2.61% in December 2024

Sees annual CPI 3.3% by December 2022 (pvs 2.2%)

More from the Bank's communications:

says headline CPI inflation is expected to measure above 5 percent in the near term before returning towards the 2 percent midpoint over the next two years.

says immediate relative price shocks risk generating more generalised price rises

capacity pressures have continued to tighten

broad range of economic indicators highlight that the New Zealand economy continues to perform above its current potential.

household spending and business investment will be dampened in the near-term by ongoing covid-19 health uncertainties

says recent nationwide health-related lockdown and restrictions in Auckland resulted in a sharp contraction in economic activity

Governor Orr's news conference is coming up at 0200 GMT.

After the knee-jerk dip in the kiwi$ on the widely-expected announcement of a 25bp hike NZD/USD is down a few points