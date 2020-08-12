RBNZ leaves cash rate unchanged, boosts asset purchase program

Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy announcement for 12 August 2020

Large Scale Asser Purchase program (LSAP) given a boost to 100bn NZD

That is a significant lift, estimates had been on 75 to 90bn, 100bn exceeds these





says QE eligible assets remain same

agreed that package of additional monetary instruments must remain in active preparation

says package includes a negative OCR

says purchase of foreign assets remain an option

says output and employment have recovered sooner than projected

says any significant change in the global and domestic economic outlook remains dependent on the containment of the virus

says policy will continue to provide support

will provide additional stimulus as necessary

says commodity prices robust, partially offset by higher NZD RBNZ minutes: committee directed RBNZ to actively prepare a package of additional monetary policy tools if needed

committee agreed any future move to a lower or negative ocr, if complemented by a funding for lending programme, could provide an effective way to deliver stimulus

central bank purchases could absorb a larger proportion of the total market than previously thought without affecting market functioning

larger LSAP programme would mean purchases could be front-loaded in order to put more downward pressure on wholesale interest rates

expanding the LSAP programme with the aim of adding more stimulus by lowering retail interest rates and the exchange rate









