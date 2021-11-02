RBNZ says asset prices are facing headwinds from rising global interest rates

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Financial Stability Report

Headlines via Reuters

financial system well-placed to support economic recovery despite uncertainty and risks

more recent delta outbreak is creating stresses for some industries and regions - particularly in Auckland

with the risk of global inflation heightened, already stretched asset prices are facing headwinds from rising global interest rates

supply chain bottlenecks and inflation are adding to stresses in some sectors.

transition towards living with covid-19 in the community as a managed, endemic disease is changing consumer behaviour

strong demand for housing has pushed house prices above their sustainable level, increasing the chance of a correction

recent buyers are borrowing more relative to their income, and may be vulnerable to higher mortgage rates or a fall in house prices.

will soon consult on the merits of implementing debt servicing restrictions to lean against these housing risks

intend to increase the minimum core funding ratio (CFR) requirement to its previous level of 75 percent on 1 January 2022

capital requirements for banks to progressively increase from 1 July 2022 & is encouraging to see them increasing ahead of these requirements

higher global interest rates could prove to be a headwind to asset prices

we expect banks to be more cautious about high debt-to-income loans given the risks of rising interest rates and to the economic outlook

Kiwi $ not fussed by the release.