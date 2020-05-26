RBNZ says financial system in a solid position

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Financial Stability Report (FSR)

  • says financial system will benefit supporting economic recovery
  • says financial system is in a solid position to both weather the significant economic impact caused by the covid-19
  • working on a number of initiatives to support the flow of lending and functioning of the financial system
  •  continuing to work with insurers to see them maintain a strong focus on long-term customer outcomes
  • outside of the banking system, some parts of the financial system entered the downturn in a vulnerable position
  • says economic stress test analysis suggest banks can continue to lend and prosper through a broad range of adverse scenarios
  • says wage subsidies and easier monetary policy have cushioned the near-term financial impact
More here 

Little NZD change, the report was not expected to have impact upon the NZ$  


