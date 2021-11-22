RBNZ says high debt loads, unsustainable house prices pose financial stability risks
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is seeking feedback on its proposed new debt serviceability restrictions on home lending.
The Bank meet this week on monetary policy:
- NZDUSD trades to lowest level since mid-November
- RBNZ Shadow Board is overwhelmingly calling for a tightening in monetary policy
- Coming up this week - the RBNZ will hike its cash rate
- RBNZ monetary policy meeting next week - rate hike baked in - preview
- Central bank watch: RBNZ to hike by 50bps?