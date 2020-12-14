RBNZ says the economic outlook remains highly uncertain, risks tilted to downside
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Briefing for NZ Finance Minister Grant Robertson.
- highlights the Reserve Bank’s commitment to work collaboratively with the government
More:
- Health risks include another global wave of infections and prolonged vaccine development.
- Economic risks include the likely tapering in fiscal support as a headwind to growth, lingering uncertainty from COVID-19 weighing on consumer confidence and business investment.
- This may constrain the economic activity of consumers, investors and businesses and impact price inflation, FX rates, and general economic activity in New Zealand.
more to come