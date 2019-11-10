RBNZ 'shadow board' are divided on where cash rate should be, 'increased skew towards a higher OCR'

The New Zealand Institute of Economic Research have a set of analysts to make up their' shadow' monetary policy board.

From the NZIER:

Shadow Board is independent of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand

participants ... indicate what they believe is the most appropriate Official Cash Rate setting for the economy … where they think interest rates should be, not what they believe will happen



For the upcoming policy announcement from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand:

The range of views amongst the NZIER Policy Shadow Board on the appropriate level of the OCR at the Monetary Policy Statement (MPS) release on Wednesday has widened since September.

Shadow Board members, on average, still called for the OCR to be kept on hold

but there was an increased skew towards a higher OCR

Recent data has been mixed

RBNZ decision due 13 November:

OCR announcement

Monetary Policy Statement

media conference











