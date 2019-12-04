RBNZ gives banks seven years to increase capital buffers

Large banks will have to hold 18% in total capital (and 16% in tier one capital) versus current 10.5% minim

Smaller banks will have to hold 14% in tier one capital

This sounds steep but the average level of capital currently held by New Zealand banks is 14.1% so there's time. The window was also stretched to 7 years from 5 initially.





The kiwi likes this news with a quick 20 pip jump.

