RBNZ: Will be removing some of the temporary liquidity facilities put in place

RBNZ comments on liquidity facilities from Covid

Will be removing some of the temporary liquidity facilities put in place during the Covid 19 pandemic



decision has no implications for the stance of monetary policy



central bank is in a position to supply liquidity as required via its daily open market operations or reinstatement of the special facilities in the future if needed



Will remove term auction facility (TAF) where banks have been able to borrow funds for three, six and 12 months using eligible collateral

Will remove corporate open market operation (COMO) where banks have been able to borrow funds for three months using eligible collateral

