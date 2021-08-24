RBNZ’s Additional Monetary Policy toolkit- RAMPed up.

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has published a guide to their additional monetary policy (AMP) tools in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The new tools that have been used in the past year include:
  • 'forward guidance'- we committed to keep the Official Cash Rate at 0.25 percent for a year
  • the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme to buy government bonds in order to lower longer-term interest rates. Additional purchases under this programme are currently on hold as of 23 July
  • and the Funding for Lending (FLP) to help banks borrow at a low cost in order to support their customers.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand orr

