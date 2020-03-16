Coming Up!
RBNZ's assistant gov Hawkesby - rate cut gives us time to assess
RBNZ assistant governor Hawkesby says rate cut
and other measures announced on Monday give the Bank sufficient time to
reassess situation
- says message received from banks was they were not all ready for negative interest rates
- says stopping at 0.25% gives signal that RBNZ not looking to go to zero or below zero
- says RBNZ will not announce a limit or cap on any particular unconventional tool
- says evidence suggest this is a global
and domestic economic shock of medium-term nature
