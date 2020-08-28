RBNZ's Hawkesby: Our policy approach is in line with new Fed strategy

Comments by RBNZ assistant governor, Christian Hawkesby





Sees 'a number of parallels' between Fed and its own approach

RBNZ stance is to allow inflation to run above target after period of weakness





If the Fed's goal was to win the race to the bottom after confirming their shift in approach yesterday, expect other central banks to respond similarly in due kind. The RBNZ appears quickest to clarify that via Hawkesby's remarks above.