RBNZ's Hawkesby: Our policy approach is in line with new Fed strategy

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Comments by RBNZ assistant governor, Christian Hawkesby


  • Sees 'a number of parallels' between Fed and its own approach
  • RBNZ stance is to allow inflation to run above target after period of weakness
If the Fed's goal was to win the race to the bottom after confirming their shift in approach yesterday, expect other central banks to respond similarly in due kind. The RBNZ appears quickest to clarify that via Hawkesby's remarks above.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose