RBNZ's Hawkesby says can cut cash rate if needed, can increase bond purchases if needed

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Assistant Governor Hawkesby

RBNZ can increase its weekly bond purchases if needed

RBNZ is committed to prolonged stimulus

can cut cash rate if needed

The economic recovery in NZ is uneven and fragile, the outlook is muted

The remit asks the policy committee to assess impact, not have regard to ... the appropriate tool for housing is macroprudential





That 'remit' comment ... the push back from the RBNZ continues.



