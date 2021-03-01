RBNZ's Hawkesby says can cut cash rate if needed, can increase bond purchases if needed

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Assistant Governor Hawkesby

  • RBNZ can increase its weekly bond purchases if needed
  • RBNZ is committed to prolonged stimulus
  • can cut cash rate if needed
  • The economic recovery in NZ is uneven and fragile, the outlook is muted
  • The remit asks the policy committee to assess impact, not have regard to ... the appropriate tool for housing is macroprudential

That 'remit' comment ... the push back from the RBNZ continues.   


