RBNZ's Hawkesby: We need to lean against domestic price pressures

New Zealand economy very resilient

We need to keep removing stimulus

Risks to outlook are finely balanced

We have a tight labor market

Inflation expectations will be key

We see a risk that inflation expectations could rise

This is similar talk to what we're hearing from most major central bankers. The difference is that the RBNZ started hiking rates this week. The market hasn't been impressed so far but it's tough to bet against a central bank in a rate hiking cycle.

