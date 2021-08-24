RBNZ's Hawkesby: Rate hike postponed due to communication difficulties rather than risks

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Remarks by RBNZ assistant governor, Christian Hawkesby

  • Policy decisions won't be tightly linked to COVID-19
  • Lockdowns only delay spending
  • Demand has proven to be more resilient than anticipated
  • RBNZ considered boosting OCR by 50 bps
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
The remark in bold is a big statement to make and that has seen the kiwi push up to a session high of 0.6940 against the dollar, but contesting near-term resistance from the 200-hour moving average at 0.6929 currently:


The postponement of the rate hike this month was understandable considering the optics of the situation but if the virus situation worsens, what exactly is the plot here?

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose