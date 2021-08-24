RBNZ's Hawkesby: Rate hike postponed due to communication difficulties rather than risks

Remarks by RBNZ assistant governor, Christian Hawkesby

Policy decisions won't be tightly linked to COVID-19

Lockdowns only delay spending

Demand has proven to be more resilient than anticipated

RBNZ considered boosting OCR by 50 bps

The remark in bold is a big statement to make and that has seen the kiwi push up to a session high of 0.6940 against the dollar, but contesting near-term resistance from the 200-hour moving average at 0.6929 currently:









The postponement of the rate hike this month was understandable considering the optics of the situation but if the virus situation worsens, what exactly is the plot here?



