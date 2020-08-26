RBNZ's Hawkesby: Working assumption is that borders will be closed until end of 2021

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Further comments by Hawkesby

This sort of lays out what we should expect for the New Zealand economic outlook over the next year or so. And if that is the base case that the RBNZ is going with, it is important to keep tabs on the situation as that will impact their policy outlook as well.
