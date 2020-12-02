RBNZ's Orr: Fiscal and monetary policy must work hand-in-hand

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Comments by RBNZ governor, Adrian Orr


  • There will always be trade-offs when implementing monetary policy
  • Economic risks still skewed to the downside
  • Monetary policy objectives have not changed
  • Rising house prices have increased perceived wealth
  • RBNZ takes asset prices into consideration when assessing policy decisions
  • New policy tools will become mainstream
  • Focused on being operationally ready to implement negative rates if necessary
  • Actual use will depend on economic context at the time, and relative efficiency
  • Full text
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
There isn't anything that stands out too much as he communicates a more flexible approach towards negative rates, or in his words that the RBNZ retains the option but not the obligation to pursue negative rates depending on the economic situation.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose