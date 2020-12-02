RBNZ's Orr: Fiscal and monetary policy must work hand-in-hand

Comments by RBNZ governor, Adrian Orr





There will always be trade-offs when implementing monetary policy

Economic risks still skewed to the downside

Monetary policy objectives have not changed

Rising house prices have increased perceived wealth

RBNZ takes asset prices into consideration when assessing policy decisions

New policy tools will become mainstream

Focused on being operationally ready to implement negative rates if necessary

Actual use will depend on economic context at the time, and relative efficiency

Full text

There isn't anything that stands out too much as he communicates a more flexible approach towards negative rates, or in his words that the RBNZ retains the option but not the obligation to pursue negative rates depending on the economic situation.



