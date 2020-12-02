RBNZ's Orr: Fiscal and monetary policy must work hand-in-hand
Comments by RBNZ governor, Adrian Orr
- There will always be trade-offs when implementing monetary policy
- Economic risks still skewed to the downside
- Monetary policy objectives have not changed
- Rising house prices have increased perceived wealth
- RBNZ takes asset prices into consideration when assessing policy decisions
- New policy tools will become mainstream
- Focused on being operationally ready to implement negative rates if necessary
- Actual use will depend on economic context at the time, and relative efficiency
There isn't anything that stands out too much as he communicates a more flexible approach towards negative rates, or in his words that the RBNZ retains the option but not the obligation to pursue negative rates depending on the economic situation.