RBNZ's Orr: Lower bound for policy rates could be in negative territory

Further comments by RBNZ governor, Adrian Orr





Interest rates could go negative before RBNZ thinks of alternate policy tools

But for now, hard to ascertain anything

NZ has capacity to respond to coronavirus impact

Again, he is playing the "we are flexible" card. I reckon this alludes to the fact that even if they cut rates later this month, it isn't going to be a major one. 25 bps looks the likeliest option but then again, they do have some room to go before zero rates.



