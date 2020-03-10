RBNZ's Orr: Lower bound for policy rates could be in negative territory

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Further comments by RBNZ governor, Adrian Orr


  • Interest rates could go negative before RBNZ thinks of alternate policy tools
  • But for now, hard to ascertain anything
  • NZ has capacity to respond to coronavirus impact
Again, he is playing the "we are flexible" card. I reckon this alludes to the fact that even if they cut rates later this month, it isn't going to be a major one. 25 bps looks the likeliest option but then again, they do have some room to go before zero rates.

