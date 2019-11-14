RBNZ's Orr says interest rates need to remain low for a long time
Reserve Bank of New Zealand
- door is open for a rate cut if needed
- starting to see signs of a pick up in activity
- we are in a nice position to observe data
- lower exchange rate is adding stimulus
- monetary policy is already very stimulatory
More:
- market reaction to rate decision was not a surprise
- key message is rates will be low for a long period
I bolded that last one, Orr designating it his key message.
More:
- Unconventional policy is possible but not core forecast
- biggest downside risk is global uncertainty