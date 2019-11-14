RBNZ's Orr says interest rates need to remain low for a long time

Reserve Bank of New Zealand

door is open for a rate cut if needed

starting to see signs of a pick up in activity

we are in a nice position to observe data

lower exchange rate is adding stimulus

monetary policy is already very stimulatory

More:

market reaction to rate decision was not a surprise

key message is rates will be low for a long period

I bolded that last one, Orr designating it his key message.





More:

Unconventional policy is possible but not core forecast

biggest downside risk is global uncertainty



