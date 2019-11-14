RBNZ's Orr says interest rates need to remain low for a long time

Reserve Bank of New Zealand  

  • door is open for a rate cut if needed
  • starting to see signs of a pick up in activity
  • we are in a nice position to observe data
  • lower exchange rate is adding stimulus
  • monetary policy is already very stimulatory
  • market reaction to rate decision was not a surprise
  • key message is rates will be low for a long period
I bolded that last one, Orr designating it his key message. 

  • Unconventional policy is possible but not core forecast
  • biggest downside risk is global uncertainty

