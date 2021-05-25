Recap: Fed speakers stick with the theme that inflation should be temporary
A look back at some of the Fed speakers from yesterday
Brainard's remarks were the most straightforward and it's no surprise to see Bullard also chime in with a similar messaging but essentially they were all repeating that the bursts of inflation that we are seeing (and that which will come) may be temporary.
They are attributing it to pent-up demand and supply constraints - which in turn lifts cost price inflation - for the most part, adding to base effects.
In theory, they're not exactly wrong but how long is "transitory" and how much higher inflation can they tolerate may be two questions that could be tough to answer.