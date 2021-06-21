Recap of Fed Chair Powell's prepared testimony to Congress

Powell is testifying before Congress, at the Select Subcommittee on Coronavirus Crisis, U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday US time. 

  • Powell said price pressures have increased “notably,” but repeated his belief that after special factors ease, inflation will drift back to the Fed’s longer-term 2% target.
