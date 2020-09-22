Recap of Fed’s Bullard's remarks - says US has already delivered enough fiscal aid

"I don't think there is as much of an imperative about a new fiscal package as there might have been" in July or August

"It seems like, at least in some broad macroeconomic type of calculation, we have enough resources to cover this."

Bullard went against his other Fed colleagues (and the boss man Powell) by saying said the US economy has enough momentum to continue its recovery from the coronavirus slump even if Congress fails to pass additional taxpayer support.