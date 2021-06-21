Recap of NY Fed Williams' remarks on the FOMC - "conditions have not progressed enough"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

I posted on Williams here which covered his remarks:

Which didn't impact FX too much. 

Reuters have a recap up on his speech. Reuters actually have a number of recaps up but I found this one the most useful. And also the pic ... he looks like he could do with a visit to the barber. 
  • "It's clear that the economy is improving at a rapid rate, and the medium-term outlook is very good,"
  • "But the data and conditions have not progressed enough for the FOMC to shift its monetary policy stance of strong support for the economic recovery."
