Recap of San Fran Fed head Daly on the coronavirus economic impact - "afraid"

Federal Reserve San Francisco President Daly spoke overnight, says she has pencilled in a slow and gradual recovery

The WSJ have a little more from her remarks, made on a conference call with media:

on whether an uptick in coronavirus-related illness in parts of the country is on track to damage her expectations of a slow and gradual recovery … "I'm afraid it's very uncertain"

"It is far too early to tell" what is happening with the economy

"there's just no information yet."

"we're not out of the woods in terms of the economic impact … until we get a widespread, strong mitigation strategy for the virus, or we get a vaccine."

Link to the Journal is here (may be gated)



