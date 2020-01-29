Recap of the BOJ summary earlier - 'Japanification' talk may lead to BOJ policy review

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

  • The U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank have been reviewing their policy approach and inflation targets to avert "Japanification" - a term used to describe the country's two-decades battle against deflation and anemic growth.
A member of the BOJ board acknowledged that:
  • it's necessary to review monetary policy in Japan too, given prolonged low growth and low inflation
